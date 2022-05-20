comscore Candidates for Honolulu Police chief participate in public forum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Candidates for Honolulu Police chief participate in public forum

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

In an unprecedented display of transparency by law enforcement officials, the four finalists competing to serve as Honolulu’s 12th police chief candidly discussed their concerns and plans during a live public forum on PBS Hawaii. Read more

