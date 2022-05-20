comscore Facts of the Matter: Lunar orbit’s elliptical shape creates dazzling supermoons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Lunar orbit’s elliptical shape creates dazzling supermoons

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 A supermoon near perigee, the closest point in its orbit to Earth, rises over the Parthenon on ancient Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    A supermoon near perigee, the closest point in its orbit to Earth, rises over the Parthenon on ancient Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece.

Just about everyone knows that the moon orbits Earth once every month, which is the time required for one orbit. What we do not commonly know is that the moon’s orbit is not circular; it is elliptical. Read more

