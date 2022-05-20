Facts of the Matter: Lunar orbit’s elliptical shape creates dazzling supermoons
By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
A supermoon near perigee, the closest point in its orbit to Earth, rises over the Parthenon on ancient Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece.
