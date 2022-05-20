comscore Honolulu and Maui counties’ COVID-19 risk rank rises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu and Maui counties’ COVID-19 risk rank rises

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday bumped Honolulu and Maui counties from the yellow, medium-risk community level to the red, high-risk community level for COVID-19. Read more

