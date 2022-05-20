comscore Interim Keith Hayashi chosen as Hawaii public schools superintendent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Interim Keith Hayashi chosen as Hawaii public schools superintendent

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:32 p.m.
  Keith Hayashi entered the conference room for his interview Thursday at the Board of Education's Queen Liliuokalani Building. He was one of three finalists who were interviewed.

    Keith Hayashi entered the conference room for his interview Thursday at the Board of Education's Queen Liliuokalani Building. He was one of three finalists who were interviewed.

  Keith Hayashi, above, was selected late Thursday to continue as the permanent state superintendent.

    Keith Hayashi, above, was selected late Thursday to continue as the permanent state superintendent.

  Keith Hayashi, spoke during his interview at the Board of Education's Queen Liliuokalani Building.

    Keith Hayashi, spoke during his interview at the Board of Education's Queen Liliuokalani Building.

After an extraordinarily long and sometimes contentious state Board of Education meeting Thursday, former Waipahu High School Principal Keith Hayashi, who has been serving as state interim superintendent of Hawaii public schools since August, was selected from among three finalists to continue as the permanent state superintendent. Read more

