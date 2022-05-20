Hawaii News Kirk Caldwell reelected to Territorial’s board By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who recently withdrew his candidacy for governor, was reelected Thursday to serve a three-year term as a board member of Territorial Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Territorial Savings Bank. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who recently withdrew his candidacy for governor, was reelected Thursday to serve a three-year term as a board member of Territorial Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Territorial Savings Bank. Caldwell, 69, who has been a director since 2007, was elected along with Francis Tanaka and Jennifer Isobe. Caldwell received $43,872 in 2021 for serving on the board. Territorial is the fifth-largest bank in Hawaii based on assets. Previous Story Korean firm bids to buy Makaha Valley resort site