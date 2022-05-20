comscore Kirk Caldwell reelected to Territorial’s board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kirk Caldwell reelected to Territorial’s board

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who recently withdrew his candidacy for governor, was reelected Thursday to serve a three-year term as a board member of Territorial Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Territorial Savings Bank. Read more

Previous Story
Korean firm bids to buy Makaha Valley resort site

Scroll Up