Kirk Caldwell reelected to Territorial’s board

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who recently withdrew his candidacy for governor, was reelected Thursday to serve a three-year term as a board member of Territorial Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Territorial Savings Bank.

Caldwell, 69, who has been a director since 2007, was elected along with Francis Tanaka and Jennifer Isobe. Caldwell received $43,872 in 2021 for serving on the board.

Territorial is the fifth-largest bank in Hawaii based on assets.