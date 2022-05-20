comscore Kokua Line: What does Board of Water Supply say about car wash fundraisers? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: What does Board of Water Supply say about car wash fundraisers?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Question: On Saturday, while driving on Kailua Road, as I passed “church row” I saw two sign-wavers advertising “car wash for donations.” Normally, I’d willingly participate in these community fundraising events, but drove past this time because it bothered me that an organization was having a car-wash fundraiser at the same time that we’re being asked to conserve water. Although the water crisis is not as acute on the Windward side, I think having a car wash shows a lack of awareness and is certainly a bad visual. What’s the Board of Water Supply’s position on charity car washes on the Windward side? Read more

