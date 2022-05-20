Kokua Line: What does Board of Water Supply say about car wash fundraisers?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: On Saturday, while driving on Kailua Road, as I passed “church row” I saw two sign-wavers advertising “car wash for donations.” Normally, I’d willingly participate in these community fundraising events, but drove past this time because it bothered me that an organization was having a car-wash fundraiser at the same time that we’re being asked to conserve water. Although the water crisis is not as acute on the Windward side, I think having a car wash shows a lack of awareness and is certainly a bad visual. What’s the Board of Water Supply’s position on charity car washes on the Windward side?

Answer: The Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s advice about holding community car washes as a fundraising activity is consistent across Oahu: Now is not the time.

“We are currently in voluntary conservation and if churches and schools wish to do fundraising car washes, we urge them to use buckets and nozzles on the hoses so water is not running. We also urge them to consider other fundraising options versus a car wash. We will be getting messaging out regarding this type of activity and will be asking institutions to hold off on car washes until further notice. We are heading into a dry summer so conservation will be very important to all of us. We want to avoid mandatory measures, so please avoid activities that use a lot of water,” BWS spokesperson Kathleen M. Elliott- Pahinui said in an email Wednesday.

A running garden hose (without a shutoff or pressure nozzle) can waste more than 100 gallons of water in minutes, according to the BWS website.

The agency has asked Oahu residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use by 10% to help make up for the loss of supply from the Halawa Shaft and less than normal rainfall. The Halawa Shaft previously supplied about 20% of urban Honolulu’s water; the BWS stopped pumping from it in 2021 in the wake of the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis.

Q: I don’t file a state income tax return because my income consists solely of retirement benefits that Hawaii doesn’t tax. If Gov. Ige approves the tax rebate of $300 per person, how do I claim it?

A: You must file a 2021 Hawaii income tax return. Failing to do so by the end of the year will waive your right to the rebate, assuming that it is approved. You should be able to file your tax return on the state Department of Taxation’s website, tax.hawaii.gov.

Bulky pickup

Curbside collection of bulky metal appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, washing machines, dryers and ovens was suspended Thursday because a fire in Campbell Industrial Park blocked the road to the appliance recycling facility, Honolulu County’s Department of Environmental Services said. Anyone whose scheduled appointment was missed should leave their item at the curb until collected, it said.

Auwe

A big auwe to the people who refuse to stop at the sign marking the intersection of Hui Ulili Street and Ahuimanu Place. When their insurance rates go up after receiving a citation, maybe they will learn what “stop” means. It is also sad that we can’t get the police to monitor the area. I know they are short-handed and busy, but I wish they would try to do something. — D.E.

Mahalo

Please give a big mahalo to the Tenrikyo Pearl Church volunteers from Palolo Valley and to the Rev. Owen O. Nakao for spearheading a community cleanup at the Pukele Mini Park on the corner of Kaau Street and Palolo Avenue. They raked up all the sticky monkeypod beans, bagged them and placed them next to the trash bins for pickup. The park users are appreciative for having a cleaner park thanks to their hard work. Also, mahalo to our city and county workers, who dispose of our trash daily and for keeping our park clean. — L.N.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.