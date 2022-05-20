Man arrested in slaying at illegal game room

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting at an illegal game room where a 33-year-old man was killed in the Kapiolani area Wednesday.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw an unresponsive man within the game room.

Police said the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name.

Police said the victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a male when the suspect shot him. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Nuuanu on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the game room shooting just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act. Reports to police suggest the two men knew each other, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Homicide Detail.

At least three separate, unrelated game room shootings occurred in the past four years within a 1-mile radius of the game room in Wednesday’s shooting.

In September 2018, 31- year-old Jacob N. Feliciano was fatally shot at a game room in the 1700 block of Kapiolani Boulevard. The case against Manu Sorensen, also known as Ross Manu Sorenson, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2020 in the deadly shooting, was recently reactivated.

Two years later, 31-year-old Sausau J. Togiai III, also known as Siah Togiai III, was fatally shot at an illegal game room in the 1600 block of Kalauokalani Way near Don Quijote in August 2020. Trial is scheduled to be held in the fall for two men — Aaron Tuitelapaga and Bronson Tuitelelepaga, also known as Bronson Tuiteleleapaga — charged with murder in Togiai’s death. The two also face robbery and firearm charges.

In August three employees were shot at a game room in the 700 block of Sheridan Street. Trial for Davin Daniel, also known as Davin Lee Laakea Daniel, is scheduled for August on three counts of attempted murder and six firearm-related charges. Daniel was also charged with robbery after he allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the game room.

Law enforcement continues to crack down on illegal game rooms on the island. HPD shut down 41 game rooms in 2020 and 50 game rooms in 2021. From January to mid-April, police shut down 10 game rooms.

There are 60 to 80 game rooms operating on the island on any given day.

HPD Capt. Parker Bode said the time it takes to investigate a suspected game room before a search warrant is issued by a judge poses a challenge. The investigation can take a while, he said.

Bode said a civil nuisance abatement complaint is another way to help shut down gambling operations.

In August the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney filed a civil nuisance abatement complaint against property owners of an alleged game room in McCully. The filing of the civil action by the prosecutor’s office against a property owner of a suspected illegal gambling operation was the first in nearly 40 years.

A person charged with allegedly operating the game room at the McCully property has since vacated the building.

Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney, said the McCully case is still active.

Star-Advertiser staff writer Mark Ladao contributed to this report.