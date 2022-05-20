comscore Man arrested in slaying at illegal game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man arrested in slaying at illegal game room

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting at an illegal game room where a 33-year-old man was killed in the Kapiolani area Wednesday. Read more

