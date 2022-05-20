comscore Oahu homeless shelter space decreases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu homeless shelter space decreases

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 10 A team interviews homeless people at Aala Park during the annual <a href="https://www.partnersincareoahu.org/news/2022-point-in-time-count-report-released" target="_blank">Point-in-Time Count</a>. The previous count was in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Oahu saw a decrease overall in this year’s Point-in-Time Count of homeless people, with the number of people in shelters dropping 24% and the number of those unsheltered increasing by 0.4% compared with the count in 2020. Read more

