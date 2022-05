Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui AIDS Foundation has hired Michael Moskowitz as its new executive director. Moskowitz succeeds interim Executive Director Steve Hire, and assumed responsibilities. Moskowitz has a background as a lawyer for social justice, health and environmental law, mental health and human rights. In addition, he has taught as an HIV peer educator and held positions on the board of directors of the Outdoor Circle, the oldest environmental nonprofit in Hawaii, and the Hawaii Farmers Union Waimanalo Chapter. He also held a private practice, involving mostly corporate, health law and Hawaiian/First Amendment cases.

Nashimoto & Associates LLC has appointed Kumiko Kato Vasko as public relations director, Japanese language specialist and special events coordinator. Vasko has a background in retail sales (jewelry) and restaurant management. She graduated with a degree in British and American studies from Nanzan University, one of the top and most private universities in the Tokai region of central Japan.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.