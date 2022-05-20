comscore Coach Stephen Bidne leaves University of Hawaii women’s golf program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Coach Stephen Bidne leaves University of Hawaii women’s golf program

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Stephen Bidne has resigned as the University of Hawaii women’s golf coach to accept a position as the associate head coach at Kansas, the school announced Thursday. Read more

