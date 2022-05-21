Ceremony honors those lost in the 1944 West Loch Disaster on Oahu
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:21 a.m.
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson speaks on Friday.
A three-round rifle volley was performed Friday during a ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The event celebrated the life and memories of victims of the West Loch Disaster, which happened in 1944.
Prince Hall Masons Grand Master Joaquin M. Diaz, right, presented a wreath during the ceremony.