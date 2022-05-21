comscore Witness details brutal attack on downtown Honolulu security guard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Witness details brutal attack on downtown Honolulu security guard

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
A downtown attorney who witnessed the fatal bludgeoning of a 58-year-old security guard May 3 at Fort Street Mall testified this week that the attacker “took a full swing” at the side of the victim’s head and face with a metal water bottle. Read more

