Column: Domestic violence victims need a home

More island families than you would imagine suffer the harm of abuse. It is a community problem that does not discriminate. Neither socioeconomic class, education, profession nor religion protects people from domestic violence. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence that conducts an annual study, similar to the point-in-time count for homeless population, it found that in Hawaii, hotlines receive an average of more than three calls per hour.

The requests for help vary, the needs differ, the levels of danger range from threats of fatal violence to persistent berating and degrading interaction. Community agencies are overwhelmed with the system challenges, the risks to those they help, the need for continued innovation in programming and nonstop efforts to raise funds to keep programs anchored.

These last couple of years have been particularly onerous — for all of us. Those whose families are experiencing family violence were at a certain precipice. Prohibited from leaving home, unable to seek resources (with an abuser in close proximity), and terrified with the unpredictability of their partner’s behavior. Adults and children lived as prisoners, with double jeopardy: the public health crisis of the coronavirus and the public health crisis of domestic violence.

During the first month of the COVID-19 lockdown, client contacts at the Domestic Violence Action Center jumped 62%. Creation of safety plans for those needing help leapt 70%; referrals for additional domestic violence resources jumped 83%; and requests for legal information skyrocketed by 271% (see the Honolulu Star-Advertiser “Spotlight Hawaii” interview at 808ne.ws/care).

The lockdown may be long over, but many people are still trapped in households where they endure abuse and need help getting to safety.

The City and County of Honolulu has the opportunity, via federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, to provide $2 million to provide housing options for people leaving domestic violence and another $10 million to provide affordable housing for low-income residents, including survivors of domestic violence. This funding was proposed via Bill 15 (2022) CD2, thankfully, by Council Chairman Tommy Waters. It is incumbent on all elected and appointed leaders to see that they can play an incomparable role working with the community to address this complex and potentially lethal crime of domestic violence.

The journey to safety is a long one, with many obstacles to overcome. Making the life-altering transition from victim to survivor can best be done — for some, can only be done — with help.

We respectfully ask that the City Council’s effort is supported, bringing more affordable housing to all residents, especially those in need of safe places to live.

Supportive presence by community agencies on that journey will inspire stability and self-sufficiency. Safe families are at the core of a healthy community.

Nanci Kreidman, M.A., is CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center.