comscore Column: Domestic violence victims need a home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Domestic violence victims need a home

  • By Nanci Kreidman
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea resident Barbara Yamashita holds a sign during a rally against domestic violence on April 29, 2018, at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aiea resident Barbara Yamashita holds a sign during a rally against domestic violence on April 29, 2018, at the state Capitol.

More island families than you would imagine suffer the harm of abuse. It is a community problem that does not discriminate. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Another way to get an IRA

Scroll Up