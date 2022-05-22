comscore On Politics: Republican Party in Hawaii struggles to gain clout and the ability to change things here | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Republican Party in Hawaii struggles to gain clout and the ability to change things here

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 25 Lynn Finnegan, a former state representative and two-time House Republican leader, is now serving her second term as state GOP chairwoman.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 25

    Lynn Finnegan, a former state representative and two-time House Republican leader, is now serving her second term as state GOP chairwoman.

Hawaii’s Republican Party met in its annual statewide convention last weekend. According to a party representative, there were several hundred members, delegates and supporters in attendance at the gathering at the Hawaii Convention Center. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Another way to get an IRA

Scroll Up