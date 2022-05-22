On Politics: Republican Party in Hawaii struggles to gain clout and the ability to change things here
- By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 25
Lynn Finnegan, a former state representative and two-time House Republican leader, is now serving her second term as state GOP chairwoman.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree