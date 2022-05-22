comscore These Hawaii organizers help people get their homes in order | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

These Hawaii organizers help people get their homes in order

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAREN SIMON Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces. Pictured are before and after photos of places in a home where clutter was eliminated.

    COURTESY KAREN SIMON

    Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces. Pictured are before and after photos of places in a home where clutter was eliminated.

  • COURTESY KAREN SIMON Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces. Pictured are before and after photos of places in a home where clutter was eliminated.

    COURTESY KAREN SIMON

    Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces. Pictured are before and after photos of places in a home where clutter was eliminated.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Shinobu Kuroyanagi helps Japanese speakers in Hawaii organize their households.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Shinobu Kuroyanagi helps Japanese speakers in Hawaii organize their households.

  • COURTESY KAREN SIMON Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces.

    COURTESY KAREN SIMON

    Karen Simon, co-founder of Island Organizers, advises businesses and individuals on organizing their spaces.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Professional organizer Paige Altonn helps people declutter their homes, offices or other spaces. She puts on garage sales for items that people want to get rid of. “I help people look at their belongings in a different way,” she said.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Professional organizer Paige Altonn helps people declutter their homes, offices or other spaces. She puts on garage sales for items that people want to get rid of. “I help people look at their belongings in a different way,” she said.

Your house is a mess. Full of so much stuff that you can’t find anything you need when you need it. Read more

Previous Story
Lea Salonga to open two-night engagement at Blaisdell Concert Hall

Scroll Up