comscore Coalition criticizes Hawaii telehealth bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coalition criticizes Hawaii telehealth bill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

A coalition of social workers, psychologists and other medical professionals is urging Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that could restrict telehealth appointments for mental health services, which soared during the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 11 – April 15, 2022

Scroll Up