comscore Kokua Line: Is email about paid COVID-19 survey legitimate? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is email about paid COVID-19 survey legitimate?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Question: A couple of days ago, I received an email that claimed to be from UHERO regarding a COVID- 19 survey. Participants would be compensated. I did not access the site. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 11 – April 15, 2022

Scroll Up