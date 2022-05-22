comscore Weddings in Hawaii rebounding after COVID slowdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Weddings in Hawaii rebounding after COVID slowdown

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY <a href="http://www.aaronnajera.com" target="_blank">AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY</a> Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. renewed their wedding vows May 15 at the Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.

  • COURTESY <a href="http://www.aaronnajera.com" target="_blank">AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY</a> Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. with their kids Spencer III, 5, ‘Ehiku, 2, and baby ‘Umi, who was born in February.

  • COURTESY <a href="http://www.aaronnajera.com" target="_blank">AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY</a> Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. renewed their wedding vows May 15 at the Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Former Hawaii residents Jason Tran and Rhonda Aoki, who live in San Jose, Calif., plan to marry Saturday at the Waialae Country Club.

In the first quarter of 2022, the state Department of Health recorded 4,466 marriages, up 54% from 2,908 in the same three months of 2021, according to preliminary data. Read more

