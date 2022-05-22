Weddings in Hawaii rebounding after COVID slowdown
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. renewed their wedding vows May 15 at the Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.
COURTESY AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. with their kids Spencer III, 5, ‘Ehiku, 2, and baby ‘Umi, who was born in February.
COURTESY AARON NAJERA PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashley and Spencer Ishikawa Jr. renewed their wedding vows May 15 at the Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Former Hawaii residents Jason Tran and Rhonda Aoki, who live in San Jose, Calif., plan to marry Saturday at the Waialae Country Club.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree