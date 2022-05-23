comscore Column: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be fully investigated, not congratulated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be fully investigated, not congratulated

  • By Yoko Liriano, Mary Ochs and John Witeck
  • Today

It is truly disappointing that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the winner of the presidential election of the Philippines. Read more

