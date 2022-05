Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rousting the homeless an exercise in futility; West losing its capacity to produce for itself; Candidates worked side jobs until law passed. Read more

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

I have been driving out to the Leeward Coast every week for many years. I have continually watched the cycle of the homeless staking out a piece of remote coastline and then the authorities breaking down the encampment. This occurs usually in the same locations at least three or four times a year.

Temporarily displacing these people is obviously not working, but the practice continues under the guise of “doing something.” Why not show some compassion and practicality and allow these small communities to exist by following certain guidelines?

First of all, the locations would be restricted to those areas where there is no public usage, no parking or sand beaches. Each community would elect its own leaders and establish a liaison to work with the appropriate government agencies. A template of written rules for all such groups can be made and repeated violations would result in eviction.

In turn, the city would supply trash bags and regular trash pickups, along with portable toilets serviced regularly.

Of course, the intent is not to establish permanent homeless communities, but until there are housing alternatives, this plan provides an interim solution.

Robert Ramsey

Palolo

Maui could use bridge outside new high school

The state Department of Transportation will be spending nearly $18 million to construct a pedestrian overpass across Ala Moana Boulevard in the Ward Village/Kakaako area of Oahu (“Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin,” Star-Advertiser, May 2).

The purpose, according to the deputy director of the DOT, is to ensure the separation of pedestrians from automobile traffic for safety reasons.

This concern of the DOT unfortunately is not extended to those of us living in Maui. For example, this same DOT will be constructing a roundabout on a four-lane highway fronting Kihei High School, which is now under construction.

The future students at the new school will have to navigate through this roundabout to cross the four-lane highway.

Auwe, DOT, for your shameful attitude toward the people, and especially our students of Maui County. Auwe.

Michael Trotto

Kihei

West losing its capacity to produce for itself

The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting — a saying from Sun Tzu. Have the Western powers been duped into self-defeat by taking the foolish opportunity to surrender their production ability in order to have stuff made less expensively elsewhere?

It makes sense that a 6,000-year-old culture should not be underestimated. As the situation stands now, the West could lose access to much of the stuff needed to function with few options for replacement that won’t take massive course change, investment and sacrifice.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

Phone poll appeared to favor one candidate

Recently I received a call from an 808 number. It was flagged as potential spam. But for some reason, I still answered.

It was a pollster. I asked who sponsored the poll and was provided with initials for some organization I’d never heard of.

At first, it seemed like a regular political poll, but then it took a dark turn. I was asked to rate how convincing a series of infinitely positive phrases were that described one of the candidates for lieutenant governor.

I am undecided as to whom I will vote for. I give a lot of consideration to this position, as it is often a stepping stone to running for governor. After I heard these glowing phrases describing one candidate, I realized that the candidate was sponsoring the poll.

But the next set of statements were about another candidate, and they were absolutely, unequivocally negative. I was disgusted. I expressed my sentiment and ended the call.

Thanks for the call. I know now one candidate I won’t be voting for.

Violet Horvath

Nuuanu

Candidates worked side jobs until law passed

Regarding the article, “Law bans side jobs for next Hawaii governor” (Star-Advertiser, May 18): The candidate quotes are quite revealing. Candidate Josh Green seemed to view the job of being governor as a regular weekday job and not something that should command his full attention 24/7.

“I’ve always intended to work 100% as governor and then volunteer, but never during the week,” he said.

Both Green and candidate Kai Kahele have demonstrated by their actions that they do not understand government service is not a part-time job under any circumstance. Both continued working their side jobs, apparently because they were not prohibited from doing so. It seems that it took a new law for them to realize that the public trust deserves their full and complete attention.

Melvin Sakurai

Kakaako

