Hawaii violist and composer Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti is finalist for Pulitzer in music
Hawaii News

Hawaii violist and composer Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti is finalist for Pulitzer in music

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti

Violist and composer Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti had no idea of the accolades she would receive. So it was a “total surprise” two weeks ago to learn that her composition “with eyes the color of time” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in music. Read more

