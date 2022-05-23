comscore Legislature denies Hawai‘i Convention Center $64 million needed for rooftop repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislature denies Hawai‘i Convention Center $64 million needed for rooftop repairs

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a leaky rooftop terrace deck is creating hundreds of thousands of dollars of new damage and potentially costing the center new bookings.

    Above, a leaky rooftop terrace deck is creating hundreds of thousands of dollars of new damage and potentially costing the center new bookings.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State legislators appropriated only $15 million of the requested $64 million to fix a leaky Hawai‘i Convention Center rooftop. Other repairs, above, are also needed, such as structures on the terrace.

    State legislators appropriated only $15 million of the requested $64 million to fix a leaky Hawai‘i Convention Center rooftop. Other repairs, above, are also needed, such as structures on the terrace.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, sandbags line rooftop doorways.

    Above, sandbags line rooftop doorways.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors, above, walk in the main area of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, where many events such as graduations and trade shows are held.

    Visitors, above, walk in the main area of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, where many events such as graduations and trade shows are held.

State legislators gave the Hawai‘i Convention Center less than a quarter of its $64 million request to fix a leaky rooftop terrace deck, which is creating hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage and potentially costing the center new bookings. Read more

