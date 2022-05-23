Hawaii News | Newswatch Webinar set for Tuesday on changing retail economy By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Registration is still open for the Hawaii Economic Association’s upcoming webinar “The Economic Evolution of Brick & Mortar Retail.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Registration is still open for the Hawaii Economic Association’s upcoming webinar “The Economic Evolution of Brick & Mortar Retail.” The event, which will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, will discuss the dynamic changes that retailers have experienced over the past several decades, especially with the emergence of COVID-19. Discussion will focus on the evolution from bricks-and-mortar establishments that offered necessity shopping to gathering places featuring entertainment and experiences. Venturing into new market segments, once considered outside the shopping mall norm, also will be discussed. Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, will moderate the event. Featured panelists include Breana Grosz, general manager of the International Market Place Taubman Co., and David Cianelli, general manager of Pearlridge Center, Washington Prime Management. Register at bit.ly/3G79OSF. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Become an HEA member for $40 and get discounted pricing to this webinar and others, as well as exclusive access to webinar question-and-answer sessions and materials such as event recordings and slides. Previous Story David Shapiro: We can’t let frustration keep bringing out the worst in us