Webinar set for Tuesday on changing retail economy

Registration is still open for the Hawaii Economic Association’s upcoming webinar “The Economic Evolution of Brick & Mortar Retail.”

The event, which will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, will discuss the dynamic changes that retailers have experienced over the past several decades, especially with the emergence of COVID-19. Discussion will focus on the evolution from bricks-and-mortar establishments that offered necessity shopping to gathering places featuring entertainment and experiences. Venturing into new market segments, once considered outside the shopping mall norm, also will be discussed.

Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, will moderate the event. Featured panelists include Breana Grosz, general manager of the International Market Place Taubman Co., and David Cianelli, general manager of Pearlridge Center, Washington Prime Management.

Register at bit.ly/3G79OSF. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Become an HEA member for $40 and get discounted pricing to this webinar and others, as well as exclusive access to webinar question-and-­answer sessions and materials such as event recordings and slides.