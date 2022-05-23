Saint Louis 2-way star among 12 HHSAA Hawaii Hall of Honor inductees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was surprise in the voice of Aiva Arquette when the phone rang on Saturday night. Read more

There was surprise in the voice of Aiva Arquette when the phone rang on Saturday night.

The Saint Louis two-sport standout learned that he is one of 12 seniors inducted into the Enterprise/HHSAA Hawaii Hall of Honor. Each inductee will receive a $2,000 scholarship and join a select group of legendary names.

“It’s definitely worth it. That’s what you think about when you’re a kid. It’s awesome,” said Arquette, who was voted Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year in basketball.

He is also one of the top baseball players in the state, a 6-foot-4 shortstop who signed with Washington in the offseason. Arquette helped the Crusaders win back-to-back ILH titles.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Hall of Honor banquet has been canceled. There has not been a banquet since 2019.

Here are the other inductees:

>> Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani Softball

The BYU signee hit for average and power, ran the bases with great speed, and played shortstop at an elite level. Her biggest value, however, was in the pitcher’s circle. She was an All-State first-team hurler as a freshman when the Raiders won the state title. After two seasons without a state tourney, Agbayani led the Raiders to the ILH crown as a senior, and a return to the state final.

>> Kaleonahe Bukoski, Kauai, Volleyball, soccer

Bukoski is a three-time KIF all-star in soccer, earning player of the year honors as a senior. She is also a two-time KIF all-star in volleyball, selected league player of the year last fall. Bukoski will attend Pacific Lutheran University (Wash.) and plans to try out for the soccer team.

>> O’shen Cazimero, Kohala, Basketball

One of the best hoopsters in the Cowboys’ proud history, Cazimero sparked the 2019-20 team to its first Division II state championship. He is a two-time Star-Advertiser All-State selection and was the Gatorade player of the year as a junior. In three seasons, Cazimero helped Kohala to three BIIF D-II championships. He averaged 21 points per game as a senior, including 29.3 points per game at the state championships.

>> Erin Hikiji, Mililani, Wrestling, judo

Hikiji’s prowess on the mat includes wrestling state titles at 97 pounds during her sophomore and senior seasons. There was no state wrestling tournament in her junior year. She finished the season third in the national rankings. In judo, Hikiji is a two-time state champion at 98 pounds, winning the titles as a freshman and as a senior. Hikiji plans to wrestle at the University of Providence (Mont.), where she will study Forensic Science.

>> Devin Kahahawai, Kamehameha, Volleyball

Ranked second nationally in the class of ’22 by PrepVolleyball.com, Kahahawai’s travel log is like few others. She is currently training with the U.S. women’s national team in Louisiana — which meant missing her graduation ceremony. The 6-3 outside hitter is a three-time Star-Advertiser All-State selection. When the state tourney returned in ’21, the Warriors defended their title and Kahahawai was voted All-State Player of the Year. She has signed with Texas and plans to be a pre-med major.

>> Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, ‘Iolani, Basketball, volleyball

Lefotu’s legacy as a Raider includes three state championships in as many years. She was voted All-State as a sophomore (No. 4 in the Fab 15) and outright player of the year as a senior. ‘Iolani went 16-2 — the losses were to powerhouses Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) and Centennial (Calif.) with Lefotu’s flawless skill set on both ends of the court setting the tone. The 5-9 guard/forward averaged 15 points per game, including 22 against Archbishop Mitty. She has signed with Hawaii, where she will rejoin older sister Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu.

>> Grace Monahan, University, Swimming

The accolades by one of ULS’ greatest student-athletes ever — according to athletic director Walt Quitan — are immense. Just on the high school level, not club, she won two state golds as a freshman and was named one of the top 300 swimmers in the nation. Monahan repeated those feats as a sophomore, breaking the state mark in the 200-meter intermediate relay, and added two more golds as a senior for a total of six individual championships. She has never lost a high school race. Monahan will swim at North Carolina State next season.

>> Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, Konawaena, Basketball

The non-stop work ethic continued after stellar performances as a freshman (15 points per game) and sophomore (22 ppg) right through the pandemic. As a senior, the Wildcats guard was stronger, more explosive and carried her team to the BIIF title and a run to the state final. She averaged 25.5 ppg at the state tourney in wins over Mililani and Lahainaluna before suffering a knee injury in the final against eventual champion ‘Iolani. Salazar-Harrell was No. 3 in the All-State Fab 15 voting as a sophomore, and was a close second as a senior. She signed with Cal State Fullerton and intends to major in Kinesiology.

>> Kale Spencer, Kamehameha-Maui, Football, basketball, volleyball

Arguably the most versatile, elite-level talent in three MIL sports since Shane Victorino. At 6-4 and 225 pounds, he was a two-way starter at linebacker and offensive line on the gridiron — an All-State second-team selection. He was the key scorer and rebounder (all-MIL) for the Warriors basketball team that nearly beat Maryknoll in the state tourney, and a go-to, all-MIL outside hitter for the volleyball team. Spencer signed with Long Island University to play volleyball.

>> Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua, Wrestling, judo, football

The ever-confident Sumiye won state wrestling titles at 145 and 161 pounds, and a judo state title at 178. Lost to the pandemic: a probable state wrestling title and two state judo titles. He also went out for football as a senior and became a tenacious pass rusher, landing on the All-State third team as a defensive lineman. Sumiye will wrestle at the University of Providence (Mont.) and plans to major in Business Administration.

>> Tevarua Tafiti, Punahou, Football

Tafiti’s impact was immediate as a freshman contributor to one of the state’s top defensive units. By sophomore year, he was an All-State first-team selection, making his first big splash with a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Tafiti again earned the All-State first-team honors as a senior, listed as the top prospect in Hawaii by 24/7Sports for three years in a row. Tafiti will play at Stanford next season and plans to major in Environmental Science.