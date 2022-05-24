Waipahu man arrested by FBI for alleged bomb threats

A 63-year-old Waipahu man in the midst of a divorce was arrested by FBI agents today after he allegedly threatened to bomb the 3rd District Courthouse in Salt Lake City, the mayor’s office, the state Capitol, every Ivy League school, and the federal courthouse in San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bryan Melvin Brandenburg, 63, of Waipahu, made his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court after being charged by criminal complaint with “transmitting threats to injure another person and false threats to kill, injure and intimidate an individual, and to damage and destroy a building and other real property, by means of an explosive,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter ordered Brandenburg be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. FBI agents arrested Brandenburg at at his Waipahu home on Kupuna Loop Monday.

Brandenburg, whose divorce is pending in Utah, was in Hawaii May 4 and emailed staff at the 3rd District Courthouse in Salt Lake City threatening to blow up government buildings in the city.

Journalists who previously interviewed Brandenburg, including a morning show anchor, a reporter at the Salt Lake Tribune, and an editor at UtahInDepth, also received email communications from Brandenburg on May 4 and May 6 threatening to bomb the Salt Lake City courthouse, the Hall Laboratories at the University of Utah and the University of Utah Center for Medical Innovation.

An FBI agents assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force – Pacific, which investigates national security matters, including international and domestic terrorism, ran the investigation.