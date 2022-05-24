comscore Editorial: New Department of Education chief must act quickly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: New Department of Education chief must act quickly

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

Keith Hayashi has demonstrated he cares about the kids in the classroom — certainly a baseline requirement for anyone wanting to oversee the mission — and knows well the teachers, principals and other administrators running the state Department of Education. Read more

Editorial: HPD chief must be trustworthy

