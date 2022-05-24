Cool for the summer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You’ve probably indulged in various ice cream flavors, but have you ever tried vegan ice cream?

CocoNanas specializes in just that. Opened in late 2021, the business was founded by Lizzie Shutt and Emmett Grandy. Shutt — who claims her love language is cooking — has been enjoying a plant-based lifestyle for the past five years. While Grandy was a lover of traditional ice cream and would eat it every day, he soon realized that vegan ice cream would be a healthier choice in the long run.

“We’re passionate about serving the ice cream because it’s a healthy alternative, so we feel good about serving our customers something that both of us health-conscious foodies would eat, too,” Shutt shares.

When coming up with the company’s name, the pair knew that they wanted it to have “a fun feel to it.” Being that bananas and coconut cream are integral ingredients in their dishes, the name “CocoNanas” was born.

CocoNanas’ bestselling item is the mango zinger ($12), which includes two scoops of ice cream, gluten-free granola, fresh strawberries, mango and pineapple, dried mango chunks, shreds of coconut and honey.

Grandy admits that he particularly favors the honey and dried mango on cold ice cream because of the chewy, gooey textures.

The basic bowl ($10) is topped with coconut and features ice cream, bananas, strawberries, peanut butter and granola.

In addition to its regular menu items, CocoNanas also offers weekly specials such as the strawberry-mango secret bowl ($13), which boasts ice cream, strawberries, mango, granola, toasted coconut and mac nut crumble, and is drizzled with sweet coconut.

“CocoNanas is made for everyone to enjoy — whether you’re vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free or just want to enjoy some tasty refreshing ice cream,” Shutt says. “Also, we’re arguably the best kind of ice cream to eat for breakfast — with no added sugar, it’s basically like eating a smoothie bowl.”

With new flavors available every week, customers are welcome to message the business online with any flavor ideas or requests. In addition to CocoNanas’ pop-ups at various farmers markets, ice cream quarts can also be preordered online via Instagram.

CocoNanas

Check social media for location

Instagram: @coco.nanas

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Venmo

How to order: In person or preorder online