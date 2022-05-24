comscore Cool for the summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Cool for the summer

  • By Tasha Mero
  • May 24, 2022

  • PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS

    The inside scoop The strawberry-mango secret bowl ($13) is topped with sweet coconut and includes ice cream, strawberries, mango and more.

  • PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS

    Mango singer ($12)

  • PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS

    Business founders Emmett Grandy and Lizzie Shutt

You’ve probably indulged in various ice cream flavors, but have you ever tried vegan ice cream? Read more

Previous Story
What's cooking?
Next Story
A ruby-red rhubarb dessert

Scroll Up