Cool for the summer
- By Tasha Mero
-
May 24, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS
The inside scoop The strawberry-mango secret bowl ($13) is topped with sweet coconut and includes ice cream, strawberries, mango and more.
PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS
Mango singer ($12)
-
PHOTOS COURTESY COCONANAS
Business founders Emmett Grandy and Lizzie Shutt
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree