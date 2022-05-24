Crazy for corned beef

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I go to an evening show or concert, I look forward to a late-night diner afterward. Read more

When I go to an evening show or concert, I look forward to a late-night diner afterward. I try to hide the fact that I might be even more excited for breakfast in the middle of the night than the performance. Eggs and corned beef hash taste great during the day, but they have an extra special flavor after midnight. If you’re at Liliha Bakery and getting a waffle, too, then you’re living your best life. A counter seat and comfort food is the perfect combination for winding down. Even when a late-night diner is busy, it feels meditative.

Growing up, I didn’t really have corned beef hash. I only remember it once, at my grandmother’s house, and we ate it straight out of the can at breakfast. My kids are lucky to have such easy access to it here. I’m not sure why the continent doesn’t understand how to serve Spam or canned corned beef, and especially that it needs to be cooked and browned properly. Those little meat and potato pancakes are perfect with eggs and hot sauce. If you’re doing it right, it comes off the skillet piping hot with a good potato to meat ratio. Even though it’s very simple and I can make it myself, I still almost always choose corned beef hash when I’m out for breakfast. Maybe it’s the griddle that makes it so good.

For my home version, I decided to pair the meat with a sweet potato for a lunch or dinner rather than breakfast.

This is a very easy family dinner and doesn’t take much time after the potatoes are cooked. These will be the main dish rather than the side. You could definitely do a regular baked potato, but maybe I don’t want to compete with my late-night diner. I prefer the New Zealand-style corned beef or the frozen already cooked kind you can get at the store for this recipe. These have the right texture and feel like better quality. You could always make it into patties and sear both sides rather than putting them back in their skins. If you do, add the over-easy eggs. It would be wrong not to.

Corned Beef Stuﬀed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

• 2 sweet potatoes, baked

• Oil for pan

• 1 can New Zealand corned beef or 1 1/2 cup leftover corned beef or from frozen

• 2 tablespoons salted butter

• 1 cup shredded cheese

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/2 cup green onions, minced

• 1/4 cup chives, minced

• Sour cream or Mexican crema

• Hot sauce, optional

Directions:

Cut the potato lengthwise and carefully scoop out the filling, leaving the skin intact. Lightly oil a sauté pan and warm over medium high heat.

Sauté the corned beef until some of the edges are browned, should take 2-3 minutes. Add the sweet potato and the butter.

Stir around until combined. Press it flat in the pan to give some of the potatoes a crunchy edge.

Take oﬀ the heat and add half the cheese to the mix, and some salt and pepper, if desired.

Fill the skins with the sweet potato and beef, and top with the rest of the shredded cheese.

Broil on high for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese is lightly toasted.

Serve with green onions, chives, sour cream and hot sauce, if desired.

Serves 2-3.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.