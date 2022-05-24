Easy lemon squeezy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Avgolemono is a Greek chicken and rice soup enlivened with lemon. At the very end of the cooking time, eggs are stirred in to give the soup a creaminess.

This dish takes the concept and removes the chicken to create a one-dish vegetarian meal. It’s not suitable for vegans as written, although you could leave out the eggs. The flavors would be intact; you’ll just lose the creamy texture.

Lentils take the place of the chicken and rice as both the key protein and the starch.

Lemony Lentils and Kale with Dill

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 cup diced onions

• 3 large cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 cup dry lentils

• 3 cups water

• 6 cups chopped kale

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons dried dill or 6 tablespoons fresh

• 2 tablespoons butter or vegan substitute

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

For finishing:

• 2 eggs

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions:

Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions and sauté about 5 minutes. Add garlic; sauté until fragrant.

Add lentils and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes. Stir in kale, lemon juice, dill, butter and salt; simmer another 10-15 minutes, until kale is tender. Turn off heat.

To finish: Mix eggs with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Scoop a small amount of soup liquid into the egg mixture to warm it up, or temper it, so that the eggs don’t scramble when you add them to the pot. Whisk egg mixture into the soup, until well-blended.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 360 calories, 16 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 40 g carbohydrate, 7 g ˚ ber, 4 g sugar, 17 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.