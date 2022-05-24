Farmers market finds
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY LOCAL POKE BOWL
Ahi poke nachos ($15) with fried wonton chips
PHOTO COURTESY LA2HI GRINDZ
Potato balls ($6) are a customer favorite
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Tali’s original bagel flight ($10)
-
PHOTO COURTESY LITTLE SPARROW
Truffle mushroom spaetzle ($17) with fresh herbs and kale
