Farmers market finds

Farmers markets are home to a variety of local vendors. While these companies don’t have official storefronts, their unique dishes are worth stopping for.

Local Poke Bowl

Ahi poke nachos ($15) with fried wonton chips, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, furikake, masago and fried garlic. Signature ahi and spicy togarashi ahi poke bowls ($15). Those are just a few of the dishes you’ll find at Local Poke Bowl.

“I started my business last March,” says owner Christopher Calaro. “I used to have a food trailer, but now I do farmers markets or events. My bestseller is the ahi poke nachos.”

Menu items featured at previous events include ahi poke salad with roasted sesame dressing, sushi cups (layers of spicy ahi, imitation crab, furikake, cucumber and pickled ginger), spicy ahi inari sushi bombs and braised pork belly with rice and salad.

You can find Local Poke Bowl at the Waialua farmers market on Tuesdays (3-7 p.m.), Waimea farmers market on Thursdays (2-6 p.m.) and at the Pearlridge farmers market on Saturdays (8 a.m.-noon).

Local Poke Bowl

Instagram: @localpokebowl

LA2HI GRINDZ

LA2HI GRINDZ is a family-owned business that specialized in Los Angeles-style street food.

Menu items range from elotes and papa rellena (potato balls) to birria tacos, quesadillas and horchata.

The business prides itself on offering a fully plant-based menu with the flavors and tastes you’d typically find from a street vendor in Southern California, but with a local twist.

Customer favorites include the potato balls ($6), which are a blend of Puerto Rican and Cuban flavors, and the Santee alley hot dog ($10), which comprises bacon, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and relish in a toasted bun.

LA2HI GRINDZ is at the Kakaako farmers market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The business also offers catering; visit its website for more info.

LA2HI GRINDZ

la2higrindz.com

Instagram: @la2higrindz

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear

Tali’s Bagels was started by Talia Schwartz and Kelly Bongolan during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“After our last shipment of bagels from New York ran out, we decided to try to re-create the same taste and texture ourselves,” explains Schwartz. “After much trial and error, we decided to sell to friends and family via Instagram last October. This January, we started working out of Hana Kitchens (in Harbor Court) and selling our bagels and schmear at the farmers markets.”

Tali’s Bagels currently sells 1,500 mini bagels each week, and the biz prides itself on making its New York-style bagels as authentic as possible.

“We even make all of our cream cheese from scratch,” says Bongolan.

Tali’s original bagel flight ($10), which comes with three mini bagels and three different schmears, is the most popular item. Bagels are also available by the dozen for $20.

You can find Tali’s Bagels at Hana Kitchens (7-10 a.m.) and at the Honolulu farmers market (4-7 p..m.) on Wednesdays.

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear

talisbagels@gmail.com

Instagram: @talisbagels

Little Sparrow

Business owners Vincent McCarthy and Halley Archbold started Little Sparrow last December, with the goal of serving restaurant-quality food at Oahu’s farmers markets.

“We have been making spaetzle at each restaurant we’ve been with for the last decade,” McCarthy explains. “Spaetzle is a German egg noodle that’s generally served as a side dish. We bring it front and center by adding veggies, meats, cheeses and sauces.”

Two of the most popular dishes include the CBM ($16) and truffle mushroom ($17). The CBM is made with a lemon spinach spaetzle and has grilled chicken, umami mushrooms, bacon, kale and a house cheese blend. It’s topped with a Hungarian paprikash sauce and green onions. Truffle mushroom includes umami mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs, kale, house cheese blend and white truffle oil with lemon and black pepper aioli and fried garlic.

Little Sparrow is at the Honolulu farmers market on Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), at the Kailua farmers market on Thursdays (4-7 p.m.) and at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturdays (8 a.m.-noon).

Little Sparrow

Instagram: @littlesparrowhnl