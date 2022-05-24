It’s a colorful world

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer is synonymous with longer days, lots of sunshine and fun because school’s out … and what could be more fun than indulging in colorful foods? Check out the following spots for a variety of rainbow-hued treats.

Shave Ice

Getting a “rainbow” shave ice is a must at family-owned Matsumoto Shave Ice (66-111 Kamehameha Hwy.). The rainbow combo here features strawberry, lemon and blue pineapple flavors, but many other combos — including the signature Matsumoto’s (lemon, blue pineapple and coconut) and tropical (lilikoi, guava and papaya) are also popular. Visit matsumotoshaveice.com or call 808-637-4827.

Chichi Dango

Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is known for its mochi, manju and chichi dango. You can get colorful, assorted chichi dango platters in ~ avors like haupia, mango, melon and strawberry. If you want something smaller, get the tropical rainbow chichi dango pack. To learn more, visit fujiyahawaii.com or call 808-845-2921.

French Toast

Sweet and savory dishes are included on the breakfast menu at The HALL by Beer Lab HI, located in Pearlridge Center (98-1005 Moanalua Road). If you want something vibrant, feast on the signature, fluffy French toast — made with Punaluu sweet bread and cream cheese sauce — with lilikoi boba. Other French toast ~ avors include churro, green tea azuki and banana crème brulee. Breakfast is served daily from 8 to 11 a.m. Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com/pearlridge.

Pancakes

The milk n’ cereal pancakes are one of the most iconic and photogenic dishes on Scratch Kitchen’s (1170 Auahi St.) brunch menu. Fluffy buttermilk pancakes are topped with bananas and berries, then sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles cereal and drizzled with milk syrup. Call 808-589-1669 or visit scratch-hawaii.com.

Doughnuts

This legendary store is your one-stop shop if you’re looking for doughnuts with unique flavors. The most popular pastry is the Unicorn Butt Sneeze, which is a lemon-glazed doughnut topped with Fruity Pebbles. Visit purvehawaii.com to learn more.

Sushi

You’ll find a smorgasbord of seafood and sushi at Waikiki-based Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi (2330 Kalakaua Ave.). The rainbow roll — comprising ahi, salmon and kampachi — is one of its most colorful and popular menu items. Call 808-924-1849 or visit royyamaguchi.com/eatinghouse1849-waikiki.

Cake

Rainbow cakes are an iconic offering at Zippy’s While it doesn’t include every color of the rainbow, this tiered treat features layers of guava, passion fruit and lime chiffon cake with passion fruit and guava filling. The cake is complete with a whipped cream topping and is known for its light, fluffy texture. To learn more, visit zippys.com.

Salad

Nalu Health Bar & Café is well-known for its fresh juices, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Among the most popular salads is the rainbow salad, which features mixed greens topped with beets, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, red onions and creamy sesame dressing. Visit naluhealthbar.com to learn more.

Macarons

Ordering French macarons for dessert is a must at La Tour Café. You can easily mix and match different flavors to create your own rainbow-themed box. Choose from popular flavors like red velvet, matcha, lilikoi, mango, blueberry cheesecake, guava and more. Visit latourcafe.com to learn more.