comscore It's a colorful world | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

It’s a colorful world

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:18 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Matsumoto Shave Ice
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo courtesy Scratch Kitchen
  • Photo courtesy Purvé Donut Stop
  • Photo courtesy Nalu Health Bar & Café
  • Photo courtesy Eating House 1849
  • Photo courtesy Zippy’s Restaurants
  • Photo courtesy La Tour Café

Summer is synonymous with longer days, lots of sunshine and fun because school’s out … and what could be more fun than indulging in colorful foods? Read more

Previous Story
Farmers market finds

Scroll Up