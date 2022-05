Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to Maui to experience Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou’s newest restaurant, Waicoco, we got to enjoy some other good eats. Read more

During a recent media trip to Maui to experience Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou’s newest restaurant, Waicoco, we got to enjoy some other good eats. When you’re on the Valley Isle, check out the following.

A haven for cookie lovers

Known for its soft, chewy, classic cookies, Maui Cookie Lab (140 Hoohana St.) recently opened its new storefront in Kahului (the biz still offers nationwide shipping). Cookie flavors range from chocolate chunk sea salt and lilikoi oatmeal to peanut butter and snickerdoodle sprinkle. The store even features cookie ice cream sundaes ($7.50) that come with two scoops of Roselani vanilla ice cream and a cookie of your choice. Visit mauicookielab.com or call 808-300-0022 to learn more.

Meet you at The Sandbar

The Sandbar (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy.), located at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, is Kaanapali’s only hotel lobby bar. It’s recognized for its panoramic views from the resort’s wraparound lanai. Popular cocktails include The Sandbar Mai Tai and Swirling Turbulence — complete with peach bursting pearls — while notable bites include spicy tuna poke cones ($18), fish three ways ($26) and the malasada trio ($12). Visit sandbarmaui.com or call 808-661-0031.

An oceanfront oasis

Famous for its scenic views, Waicoco (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy.) — located in The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali — offers diners both breakfast and dinner. Prix fixe breakfast menus ($32) include a starter, entrée and sweet bite; choose from dishes like Portuguese sausage Benedict, bananas foster pancakes and short rib hash. The pastry trio ($10) of chocolate croissant, banana muffin and cheddar biscuit is worth splurging on. For dinner, enjoy the sunset view while feasting on dishes like garlic sun noodles ($26), brown butter mahi ($34), seared Kona kampachi ($128) and more.

To learn more, visit waicocomaui.com or call 808-446-3020.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).