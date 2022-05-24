comscore This steak house has a new home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This steak house has a new home

  • By Nadine Kam
  • May 24, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A meaty mouthful The sous vide Gigahawk ($189) remains tender and juicy throughout. The 4-pound tomahawk is designed to serve the hungriest of customers.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Atlantic salmon ($29)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Seafood platter ($60 half, $110 full)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Bacon and cheese mashed potatoes ($15)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Baked Waikiki ($18)

You’ve heard of the tomahawk steak, the primal bone-in marbled rib-eye, or tomahawk chop with a lengthy rib bone handle calling to your inner caveman, “Grab me!” Read more

Previous Story
An adaptable, starchy side
Next Story
What's cooking?

Scroll Up