comscore Hawaii student journalists now protected from unlawful censorship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii student journalists now protected from unlawful censorship

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Legislators and journalism students cheered Monday after Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 1848, which strengthens freedom of the press for student publications.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, with McKinley High School journalism students Ryan Vanairsdale and Althea Cunningham in the newsroom of The Pinion, McKinley High’s student-run newspaper.

Hawaii public school and college students now have the same freedom of press protections as working journalists after Gov. David Ige signed a new law into effect Monday. Read more

