Hawaii student journalists now protected from unlawful censorship
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Legislators and journalism students cheered Monday after Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 1848, which strengthens freedom of the press for student publications.
House Speaker Scott Saiki, left, with McKinley High School journalism students Ryan Vanairsdale and Althea Cunningham in the newsroom of The Pinion, McKinley High’s student-run newspaper.
