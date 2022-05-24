Kokua Line: How do I avoid smishing?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What is smishing? How can I avoid it if I don’t know what it is?

Answer: Smishing describes a fraud attempt delivered by text message. The term smishing combines SMS, which stands for the texting technology Short Message Service, and phishing, which describes scams delivered mainly by email. Cybercrime by either method deceives the recipient into clicking a malicious link in the text or email or providing information that will allow the cybercriminal to steal personal data or money, or disable the device ahead of a ransom demand. The senders impersonate trusted sources, such as reputable companies or government agencies, to trick recipients into sharing credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or other valuable information.

Another variant is vishing, a combination of voice and phishing, which refers to phone scams. Rather than with a malicious link, intended victims are targeted over the phone. Kokua Line has received several complaints lately about a two-step telephone impersonation scam that AARP also has issued a news release about:

“An Oahu woman recently notified the AARP Fraud Watch Network that she received a voicemail from her cable company to schedule an appointment to upgrade her cable box. When she called the number on the voice message, they asked for her preferred time, already had her address, and then asked for her credit card information to pay a $4 surcharge for the cable box. The imposter told her the card was not good and asked for another credit card number. She didn’t think anything of it until she got another call from someone claiming to be from her credit company ‘Bank Fraud Investigation Unit.’ The caller told her that someone had made a suspicious purchase of $500 in Florida. The imposter told her not to worry and that they would alert her other credit card company and confirmed the other credit card number that she had given the utility imposter. The credit card imposter then asked for her birthday and mother’s maiden name to confirm her identity and credit cards and proceeded to also ask for her Social Security number. At that point, the woman became suspicious and asked the imposter to read her last four digits and she would confirm it. When the woman persisted and asked the credit card company imposter for an office number to call back, the imposter hung up.”

Having realized too late that the initial voicemail was not actually from her cable company, the victim was drawn into this twist on the common utility scam when she returned the imposter’s call.

“This scam is especially devious because not only does it lull you into thinking this is something routine, the follow-up phone call also throws you off your game. If the victim doesn’t figure out it’s a scam, they may not call their credit card company to report the card information stolen and that increases the ability of the identity thieves to use the cards without detection,” Craig Gima, a spokesman for AARP Hawaii, said in an email.

In this case the victim notified her credit car companies, bank and credit reporting agencies, and reported the scam to the AARP Fraud Watch Network and the Federal Trade Commission.

Auwe

Auwe to the reckless driver who was speeding down Ahukini Street in Hawaii Kai on Saturday about 11 a.m. in an SUV. This is a residential neighborhood, with many young children. What were you thinking, going at highway speed down this street? — G.C.

Mahalo

A huge and heartfelt mahalo to the Red Cross volunteers who installed smoke detectors at Ka Hale Moi condominium. They not only installed smoke detectors in units; they also gave fire safety information and an evacuation plan of action. Emergency disaster preparedness was discussed for hurricanes. Your professionalism and caring are very much appreciated. — S.C.R, Makiki

