Man, 25, charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s shooting death of a 33-year-old man at an illegal game room in the Kapiolani area.

Kawika Kanakanui made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court via videoconference from the courthouse cellblock Monday on charges of second-­degree murder in the death of Bryson Okada. He was also charged with carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep a pistol or revolver and ownership or possession prohibited of a firearm.

Judge Alvin Nishimura scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday. Kanakanui is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 10:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Police in court documents filed Monday at Honolulu District Court said officers arrived at the game room in the 1600 block of Kona Street, within a block of Kapiolani Boulevard, and saw a man later identified as Okada lying in a pool of blood within the game room.

Okada sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses said Okada and Kanakanui were involved in a physical altercation outside of the game room that night. After the fight ended, Okada returned to the game room while Kanakanui stayed outside. Police said Kanakanui later entered the game room looking for Okada.

A scuffle between the two ensued, at which time several gunshots were fired. Witnesses allegedly saw Kanakanui holding a handgun and fleeing the scene.

The next afternoon, police arrested him in Nuuanu on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Kanakanui has a criminal record of a felony robbery conviction and a misdemeanor assault conviction.

He was on probation for a 2021 drug case at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.

Court records show a state judge sentenced him in April to four years of probation for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Kanakanui was to participate in a drug treatment program and attend a probation review hearing in July as part of the conditions of his probation.