Man, 25, charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 25, charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kawika Kanakanui made an appearance in Honolulu District Court on Wednesday by videoconference from the courthouse cellblock.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s shooting death of a 33-year-old man at an illegal game room in the Kapiolani area. Read more

