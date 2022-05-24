comscore Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is named new Honolulu police chief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is named new Honolulu police chief

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF VIA ZOOM WITH COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE COMMISSION FOOTAGE

    The Honolulu Police Commission on Monday unanimously voted to select retired National Guard Maj. Gen. Arthur "Joe" Logan, a 20-year HPD veteran before joining the military, to be the next Honolulu Police Department chief.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Newly appointed Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke during Monday’s news conference at the department’s headquarters.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Arthur Logan, left, spoke during his interview Monday at the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters. He was one of four candidates along with Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert and Benjamin Moszkowicz.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Newly appointed Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, his wife, Gaylene, walked with him before he was formally announced as Honolulu’s 12th police chief.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Honolulu’s 12th police chief is focused on fixing the disconnect between the public and the department while tending to the physical and mental health of officers and fostering the kind of community collaboration that can help prevent crime before it happens. Read more

