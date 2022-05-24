Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is named new Honolulu police chief
The Honolulu Police Commission on Monday unanimously voted to select retired National Guard Maj. Gen. Arthur "Joe" Logan, a 20-year HPD veteran before joining the military, to be the next Honolulu Police Department chief.
Newly appointed Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan spoke during Monday’s news conference at the department’s headquarters.
Arthur Logan, left, spoke during his interview Monday at the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters. He was one of four candidates along with Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert and Benjamin Moszkowicz.
Newly appointed Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, his wife, Gaylene, walked with him before he was formally announced as Honolulu’s 12th police chief.