Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is named new Honolulu police chief

Honolulu’s 12th police chief is focused on fixing the disconnect between the public and the department while tending to the physical and mental health of officers and fostering the kind of community collaboration that can help prevent crime before it happens.

Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan will take command of 2,000 sworn officers and civilian staff and manage an annual budget of more than $300 million at a time when violent crime is at a three-year high through April.

He moves into the top office on HPD’s fourth floor at a time of shifting community attitudes toward policing that have hampered recruitment and morale. Former Chief Susan Ballard retired June 1 following a critical review by the Honolulu Police Commission. She was trying to restore the public trust lost after the indictment and imprisonment of former Chief Louis Kealoha.

“It’s a double mission. It’s healing inside, and it’s healing outside in the community,” said Logan, accompanied by wife Gaylene, speaking to reporters outside HPD’s Alapai Street headquarters after his selection. “So I have to make myself available to the public to get their insights and answer their questions and concerns, to show that the department that I am going to now lead is going to help them in what they would like in the community and their Police Department.”

Logan, 67, said he watched the commission selection process with his wife and was “just as surprised as everyone else” when they made the announcement. Gaylene Logan told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser she is always proud of the work her husband does for the community.

“I know he will do a great job,” she said.

Commissioners selected Logan, a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, over three other finalists:: HPD Maj. Mike Lambert, head of the department’s Ke Kula Makai Training Division; HPD Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, who runs the department’s Traffic Division; and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner.

On Monday, at the tail end of a more than six-hour Honolulu Police Commission meeting, where each of the candidates made his case, the seven members picked Ebner and Logan as the finalists, electing to go outside the department for a new leader.

Lambert told the Star- Advertiser after the commission’s selection that he is committed to his work to create innovative solutions, an equitable disciplinary system, and programs to help restore the department’s legitimacy and ensure the next chapter is what the officers and community need to restore trust.

“I look forward to seeing what he brings (to HPD) and seeing how I can help him be successful,” said Lambert.

Moszkowicz told the Star-Advertiser that he echoed Lambert’s sentiment and pledged to continue his efforts to create efficient use of personnel and department resources to address crime and administrative issues.

“I am looking forward to supporting Chief Logan in whatever way I can to help move the department and community forward,” he said.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told the Star- Advertiser he welcomed Logan’s selection and lauded the work of interim Chief Rade Vanic during the selection process.

“I am very pleased at Joe Logan’s selection to be the next chief. He is smart, steady and always professional — no drama. I look forward to working with him to tackle Hawaii’s crime problems,” said Alm. “I would also like to thank acting Chief Vanic for his good work during this transition. He was a good leader for HPD during this tough time.”

Logan said he would bring in retired HPD Maj. Keith Horikawa as one of his two deputy chiefs. Logan tapped Vanic to serve as the other deputy chief.

After passing a physical and getting set up in the city system, Logan said he will immediately go out and meet with commanders and officers in order to plan the path forward.

“The question to me is, Are we accurately accounting for what the rising crime is and then where that is, location-wise, and then what type of crimes are they?” said Logan. “And then to look, within the department, what resources we have to attack that.”

He said he will lead by example, show humility, and motivate and inspire, coach, teach and mentor so that everyone in the department can reach their maximum potential, he said.

“If you have a young officer who wants to be the police chief, my job is to teach them how to do that. This is a five-year term; I’m not going to be there … for dec­ades. … So because of that, I have to find somebody capable of taking my place, and there are the two candidates who were also applying (Lambert and Moszkowicz) and are also qualified, so we need to take a look at that,” said Logan, grandson of a New York Police Department officer and who has two brothers who served in HPD.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers issued a statement welcoming Logan, a 20-year HPD veteran prior to his military service, back to the department.

“With violent crime continuing to rise, coupled with our severe staffing shortage, we are hopeful that Chief Logan will work collaboratively with SHOPO and the rank-and-file officers we represent to immediately address these challenges. SHOPO is committed to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work because procrastination will only worsen our problems for our department and the residents we serve. Ho‘i mai i kahi hoaaloha Chief Logan,” said Robert Cavaco, an HPD lieutenant and SHOPO president.

At a televised candidates forum Thursday on PBS Hawaii, all four candidates spoke of the importance of restoring public trust and the reputation of HPD in the aftermath of the scandal that sent Ballard’s predecessor, Chief Louis Kealoha, and his then-deputy prosecutor wife, Katherine Kea­loha, to federal prison in a fraud and conspiracy case.

During the commission meeting Monday, commissioner Doug Chin, a former prosecutor and attorney general, summarized why he believed Logan was the person to lead HPD.

“What was encouraging about candidate Logan’s plan was he had an entire page where he talks about his command philosophy, he talks about his values, these are my touchstones these are my priorities,” said Chin. “It’s that kind of introduction of values that elevates someone from being phenomenally talented, which is what everybody was, to being a leader. That’s what really impressed me about him.”

Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters told the Star-Advertiser the city’s lawmaking body supports law enforcement and is on the verge of appropriating over $312 million for the coming fiscal year.

“As one of the largest departments in the City, the Council takes crime and public safety seriously. I want to extend a sincere mahalo to incoming Chief Logan for stepping up to serve, as well as all of the other candidates for their willingness to put their names forward,” said Waters. “It is my hope that he will be able to administer this budget to provide safe neighborhoods for our community, address a uniform officer shortage, and overtime issues. I also want to cordially extend an invitation to the new chief to attend the Public Safety in Waikiki Townhall coming up this Thursday.”

Shortly after the announcement, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued an emailed statement regarding Logan’s selection.

“Chief Logan steps into this important role at a cri­tical time, and I offer my warm congratulations to both he and his family on being named the next leader of the Honolulu Police Department,” Blangiardi said in statement. “Building back public trust and restoring morale within HPD need to be top priorities, and I look forward to sitting down with Chief Logan as soon as possible to discuss his vision for this crucial task.”