comscore Visitors paid average $371 nightly for isle hotel in April | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitors paid average $371 nightly for isle hotel in April

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Easter crowds and spring breakers, mainly from the U.S., nearly filled Hawaii hotel rooms to pre-pandemic levels in April and drove the average daily room rate to more than $371 per night. Read more

Previous Story
Webinar set for Tuesday on changing retail economy

Scroll Up