Hawaii surfer Honolua Blomfield wins Sydney Surf Pro WLT

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Hawaii surfer Honolua Blomfield emerged ahead of the pack, winning the GWM Sydney Surf Pro WLT longboard event on Monday at Manly Beach, Australia. Read more

