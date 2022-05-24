Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 24, 2022 Today Updated 9:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled Bulletin Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head cheerleading coach position. Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Hon. 96822 or email John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450. Previous Story Stephen Tsai: College athletes have never had it better