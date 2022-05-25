Man, 25, faces life in prison in shooting death at Kapiolani game room

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 25-year-old man today on charges of second-degree murder and various firearms offenses in the May 18 shooting death of 33-year-old Bryson Okada at an illegal Kapiolani area game room on Kona Street.

Kawika Kanakanui could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge because he is a repeat offender, having been convicted in 2015 of second-degree robbery, a Class B felony, within the last 10 years. He could also face an extended term of imprisonment for the use of a firearm and for being a multiple offender.

He was also indicted on three firearms charges: 1) Ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, place to keep pistol or revolver, and 3) carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The grand jury also indicted a second man, Ikaika Atuatasi, for carrying or possessing a pistol or revolver on May 18 and May 19 on the charge of place to keep pistol or revolver.

Neither the indictment, nor other court documents, identify Atuatasi’s connection to the game room shooting.

His bail was set at $15,000.

Kanakanui’s bail remains at $1 million.

Okada was found by Emergency Medical Services personnel at 10:14 p.m. with gunshot wounds. Police said he was lying in a pool of blood at the “24/7 game room” at 1646 Kona St.

He was later pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head.