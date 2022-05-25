Son of newly appointed Honolulu police chief arrested in assault case

The 36-year-old son of newly appointed Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was arrested on suspicion of felony assault Tuesday after he allegedly attacked a 33-year-old man with a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Logan is not yet on the job, but during his first news conference since being named chief Monday, he told reporters he would not be involved in the investigation of Zane M.B. Logan, 36, who was arrested Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Ala Moana Boulevard. The alleged assault happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park.

“I wish this was not the start of my first conference but as your next police chief I feel it is my duty and responsibility to inform you of this,” said Logan, speaking in the same room where Honolulu Police Commissioners selected him as the city’s 12th chief on Tuesday. “He assaulted a 33-year-old male with a hand tool and the (female) acquaintance threatened the victim with a sharp instrument … I will not be involved or kept apprised of this situation. As a parent, it’s heartbreaking. I know many of you out there probably have a family member that is struggling and its something that we’ve been struggling with for a long time.”

Logan told the Star-Advertiser he has not seen or spoken to his son since his arrest nor has the family retained an attorney on his behalf.

The 33-year-old victim refused treatment from paramedics. A 41-year-old female acquaintance who was with Zane Logan was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening after telling the 33-year-old she would kill him with a razor blade, according to police.

At the news conference, Hawaii News Now asked why the highlight of the incident was initially marked “Do Not Post To The Media” in red letters. Interim Chief Rade Vanic said that many times there is information that is not releasable and the department ensures proper notifications are made prior to the highlight becoming public, like in cases involving juveniles or outside agencies.

“In this particular case because of the timing of the incident we did want to make sure that before releasing the information, we made sure that there wasn’t any information that was released that could compromise the investigation because we wanted to make sure we handled this like we handle all other investigations,” Vanic said.