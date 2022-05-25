comscore Column: Hold the producers of waste accountable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hold the producers of waste accountable

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

This year, House Bill 2399 was introduced to “establish an Extended Producer Responsibility program” for packaging in Hawaii. The bill did not pass the Legislature, though it could be reintroduced next year. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Recycling program needs to be upgraded; Hold Navy accountable for polluting our water; Government should straighten itself out.

Scroll Up