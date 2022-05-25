Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Another bad break for Hu Honua Today Updated 6:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The tree-burning biomass plant is 99% complete in Pepeekeo, though it’s not the construction but the authorization that now stands in the way for Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The tree-burning biomass plant is 99% complete in Pepeekeo, though it’s not the construction but the authorization that now stands in the way for Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC. And with the state Public Utilities Commission again turning thumbs down on the Hawaii island project, citing the greenhouse gas it will produce, Hu Honua is sure to seek reconsideration by the PUC, or relief in the court. Changing technologies can hugely factor into the legal twists and turns on Hawaii’s path toward energy sustainability. Previous Story Letters: Recycling program needs to be upgraded; Hold Navy accountable for polluting our water; Government should straighten itself out.