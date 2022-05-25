Off the News: New HPD chief must build public trust

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a nearly yearlong search, the Honolulu Police Commission has chosen Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, as Honolulu’s 12th chief of the Honolulu Police Department.

Logan has a tall order to fill, pledging to rebuild and “heal” the force, address community concerns, deter crime and prepare for a transition after his term. In restoring public trust and morale within the ranks while establishing fair and transparent departmental procedures, his success is critical to the city. We wish him well.