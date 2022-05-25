comscore Off the News: New HPD chief must build public trust | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New HPD chief must build public trust

  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.

After a nearly yearlong search, the Honolulu Police Commission has chosen Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, as Honolulu’s 12th chief of the Honolulu Police Department. Read more

