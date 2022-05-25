comscore Creation of Honolulu urban trail part of $14 million tourism recovery plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Creation of Honolulu urban trail part of $14 million tourism recovery plan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007 The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to create an urban trail in Honolulu similar to Boston’s Freedom Trail. People walk past Faneuil Hall, right, one of the historic sites on Boston’s Freedom Trail.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to create an urban trail in Honolulu similar to Boston’s Freedom Trail. People walk past Faneuil Hall, right, one of the historic sites on Boston’s Freedom Trail.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is working on a plan to spend $14 million in COVID-19-era federal funding from the Economic Development Administration that includes development of a Honolulu urban trail that would use virtual reality and other smart features to connect people to points of interest and businesses along the path. Read more

Previous Story
Visitors paid average $371 nightly for Hawaii hotel rooms in April

Scroll Up