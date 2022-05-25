comscore Federal Aviation Administration moves to strip local freight carrier’s certification | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal Aviation Administration moves to strip local freight carrier’s certification

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that it has proposed to revoke the air carrier certificate of Honolulu- based cargo airline Rhoades Aviation Inc. for what the agency called “numerous alleged safety violations.” Read more

