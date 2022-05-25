comscore Hawaii public schools may need to prepare for shootings, says head of state board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii public schools may need to prepare for shootings, says head of state board

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES Given the rise in gun violence, Hawaii schools might need to have an emergency plan in place to prepare for the worst, a BOE official said. Police gathered outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed at least 19 children and a teacher Tuesday.

Hawaii’s public school system has no specific policy requiring schools to prepare teachers or students for an active-shooter scenario. However, the head of the state Board of Education said Tuesday that the time has come to consider one. Read more

