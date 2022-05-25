comscore Oahu rail recovery plan advances at City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu rail recovery plan advances at City Council

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Construction of the elevated guideway of Hono­lulu’s rail system continues near the Kalihi Transit Center on Middle Street.

The new rail recovery plan that would notably shorten the route and delay the construction of the Pearl Highlands parking garage advanced out of the Honolulu City Council Transportation, Sustainability and Health Committee on Tuesday. Read more

