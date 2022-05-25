comscore University of Hawaii reinstates indoor masking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii reinstates indoor masking

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

Amid the statewide COVID-19 surge, Hawaii’s public schools have reported a ninth straight week of increases in campus cases, and the University of Hawaii, starting today, is reinstating an indoor mask requirement across its 10- campus system. Read more

